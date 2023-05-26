Good news for Apple iPhone users in India, official ChatGPT app now available on App Store

Apple ChatGPT app

Apple iPhone in India can use OpenAI’s ChatGPT through a dedicated iOS app. The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.

Initially the app was only available in the US but after a couple of days it was launched in Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK. Now the company has also introduced the app in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the UAE.

With the new ChatGPT app, Apple iPhone users will be able to get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results. The AI will help users seeking guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages. It can also generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

The new app is believed to help iPhone users to boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance. Apart from this, users will be able to explore new languages, modern history, and more at their pace.

OpenAI has also confirmed that Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.