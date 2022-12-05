Good news for Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max customers, waiting period to go down

As Apple attempted to shorten the delay, it now appears that the supplies of Pro models are coming through.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are facing long waiting periods due to increasing demands and slow production but now it appears that customers will be able to get their hands on Pro Apple iPhone 14 models in less time. As per a report by AppleInsider, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s supply has improved and the lead times will remain a priority for the company throughout this month.

The delivery time of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max were significantly affected by Apple’s ongoing issues at the Zhengzhou Foxconn facility which is the largest manufacturer of the iPhone 14 Pro models. As Apple attempted to shorten the delay, it now appears that the supplies of Pro models are coming through.

Global lead times for Pro models decreased from 35 days to 29 days one week ago, the report said. Last week, it was reported that iPhone 14 Pro models` shipments would drop by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models would be between 15 million and 20 million units lower than expected.

Meanwhile, last month, workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn's largest factory in China clashed with the security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns. (With inputs from IANS)