Good news for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant to launch low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip, price likely to be Rs...

Apple is reportedly set to launch a budget MacBook featuring the iPhone 16 Pro's chipset, aiming to expand its market reach, with a potential release by the end of this year. Check here to know what is the expected price.

Apple is reportedly working on a new low-cost MacBook, targeting budget-conscious buyers. According to DigiTimes, the tech giant is planning to power this device with the A18 Pro chip, similar to the one used in the iPhone 16 Pro. This move is expected to bring down the cost of the device significantly compared to other recent MacBooks with M-series chips.

What to expect from new Macbook?

The A18 Pro chip is a powerful processor that outperforms the M1 chip in benchmarks. On Geekbench, the A18 Pro scores 3,409 in single-core performance, a 43% increase from the M1's score of 2,368. In multi-core performance, the two chipsets are evenly matched, with the M1 scoring 8,576 and the A18 Pro scoring 8,482. Apple is expected to optimise the A18 Pro for the MacBook, further improving performance.

In how many colours new MacBook will be available?

The affordable MacBook is expected to come in vibrant color options, including blue, pink, silver, and yellow. This move is likely to appeal to younger buyers and those looking for a stylish laptop.

When A-series MacBook will launch?

Production of the A-series MacBook is set to begin in September this year, with mass production expected in the coming months. This could lead to a launch at the end of this year or an early release in 2026.

The low-cost MacBook will provide users with a latest-generation device without breaking the bank. This device is likely to target emerging markets and budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a reliable and powerful laptop. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple was going to target emerging markets with a low-cost device.

What is the expected price?

The A-series MacBook is expected to be priced between $599 (approximately Rs 52,370) and USD 699 (approximately Rs 61,113), making it the cheapest MacBook from Apple. In comparison, the latest generation M4 MacBook Air starts at Rs 99,990 in India. The new MacBook will feature a 12.9-inch screen, smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, giving it a compact form factor while keeping costs low.