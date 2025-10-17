Good news for Android users: OnePlus announces OxygenOS 16 update, key features, eligible models and what to expect

OnePlus is rolling out its OxygenOS 16 update starting in November 2025, bringing a redesigned interface, AI features like Plus Mind, and Apple Watch support. The phased rollout will cover a wide range of devices, including the OnePlus 13, 12, Nord, and OnePlus Pad series.

OnePlus has officially revealed its plans for the OxygenOS 16 update, based on Android 16, with a phased rollout set to begin in November 2025. The update promises a significant overhaul of the user experience, featuring a redesigned interface, enhanced AI capabilities, and even support for the Apple Watch. Notably, the upcoming OnePlus 15 will ship with Android 16 preinstalled, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation.

Phased rollout and eligible devices

The OxygenOS 16 update will be distributed in waves, starting with the most recent OnePlus devices in November 2025. The first batch will include the OnePlus 13 series (including the 13, 13R, and 13s), OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12 and 12R, as well as the OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad 3. In December, the update will extend to older models like the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Nord 5, Nord CE5, Nord 4, and Nord 3 5G. The final wave, slated for January to March 2026, will target older devices such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Nord CE4, Nord CE4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Pad, and Pad Lite. As always, the rollout will vary by region, but the timeline applies to global devices.

Introducing Plus Mind: AI at the Core

One of the standout features of OxygenOS 16 is the introduction of Plus Mind, an AI-driven system designed to enhance multitasking and organisation. Plus Mind acts as a virtual assistant that organises content on your device into a central hub called Mind Space. This feature can be accessed via a dedicated button or a three-finger swipe, offering users a seamless way to manage information. Mind Space intelligently extracts contextual data, such as dates from event posters, and can even create calendar entries based on this information. The system also supports long screenshots and customizable actions through the Plus Key, allowing users to assign specific tasks like launching the camera or toggling sound modes.

Google Gemini integration for smart suggestions

In addition to Plus Mind, OxygenOS 16 integrates Google’s Gemini AI, a powerful tool that offers context-aware suggestions based on the data stored in Mind Space. For example, if a user has saved home décor ideas in Mind Space, they can ask Gemini for personalised design recommendations. By combining the advanced capabilities of Plus Mind with Gemini’s contextual insights, OnePlus aims to enhance user productivity and streamline day-to-day tasks, ultimately offering a more intuitive and efficient smartphone experience.

With these innovations, OxygenOS 16 promises to elevate the OnePlus ecosystem, making it smarter, faster, and more user-friendly than ever before.