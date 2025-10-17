Good news for Android users: OnePlus announces OxygenOS 16 update, key features, eligible models and what to expect

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here
Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'
TECHNOLOGY
OnePlus is rolling out its OxygenOS 16 update starting in November 2025, bringing a redesigned interface, AI features like Plus Mind, and Apple Watch support. The phased rollout will cover a wide range of devices, including the OnePlus 13, 12, Nord, and OnePlus Pad series.
OnePlus has officially revealed its plans for the OxygenOS 16 update, based on Android 16, with a phased rollout set to begin in November 2025. The update promises a significant overhaul of the user experience, featuring a redesigned interface, enhanced AI capabilities, and even support for the Apple Watch. Notably, the upcoming OnePlus 15 will ship with Android 16 preinstalled, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation.
The OxygenOS 16 update will be distributed in waves, starting with the most recent OnePlus devices in November 2025. The first batch will include the OnePlus 13 series (including the 13, 13R, and 13s), OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12 and 12R, as well as the OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad 3. In December, the update will extend to older models like the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Nord 5, Nord CE5, Nord 4, and Nord 3 5G. The final wave, slated for January to March 2026, will target older devices such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Nord CE4, Nord CE4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Pad, and Pad Lite. As always, the rollout will vary by region, but the timeline applies to global devices.
One of the standout features of OxygenOS 16 is the introduction of Plus Mind, an AI-driven system designed to enhance multitasking and organisation. Plus Mind acts as a virtual assistant that organises content on your device into a central hub called Mind Space. This feature can be accessed via a dedicated button or a three-finger swipe, offering users a seamless way to manage information. Mind Space intelligently extracts contextual data, such as dates from event posters, and can even create calendar entries based on this information. The system also supports long screenshots and customizable actions through the Plus Key, allowing users to assign specific tasks like launching the camera or toggling sound modes.
In addition to Plus Mind, OxygenOS 16 integrates Google’s Gemini AI, a powerful tool that offers context-aware suggestions based on the data stored in Mind Space. For example, if a user has saved home décor ideas in Mind Space, they can ask Gemini for personalised design recommendations. By combining the advanced capabilities of Plus Mind with Gemini’s contextual insights, OnePlus aims to enhance user productivity and streamline day-to-day tasks, ultimately offering a more intuitive and efficient smartphone experience.
With these innovations, OxygenOS 16 promises to elevate the OnePlus ecosystem, making it smarter, faster, and more user-friendly than ever before.