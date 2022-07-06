'God of War: Ragnarok' to arrive on PS5, PS4 in November; Sony releases chilling trailer

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok, one of Sony's most anticipated games of the year, now has a release date. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Ragnarok will be released on November 9th, Sony confirmed today. Additionally, the developer has released a new CG trailer that gives a taste of the game's storyline and glimpses of Kratos and Atreus.

Also, READ: Asus Rog Phone 6, Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones launched in India

The teaser depicts the various types of enemies Kratos and Atreus will face throughout the game. When Kratos falls over a cliff and is ambushed by a swarm of frost covered opponents, players will watch Kratos and his son battle a horde of flame covered monsters. The teaser concludes with Fenrir the wolf confronting Kratos and Atreus.

Behold, a god’s hammer. God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition comes with a 16" replica of Thor's hammer.



Watch the full video, plus pre-order info: https://t.co/DWZheHa119 pic.twitter.com/kDuOeeBEPr July 6, 2022

Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok will be available on July 15, 2022, and those who do so will receive benefits. The Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic are included as a perk for preordering God of War: Ragnarok. The following table lists every God of War: Ragnarok edition and its individual features.

God of War: Ragnarok – Standard Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition