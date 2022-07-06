'God of War: Ragnarok' to arrive on PS5, PS4 in November; Sony releases chilling trailer

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
God of War: Ragnarok, one of Sony's most anticipated games of the year, now has a release date. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Ragnarok will be released on November 9th, Sony confirmed today. Additionally, the developer has released a new CG trailer that gives a taste of the game's storyline and glimpses of Kratos and Atreus.
The teaser depicts the various types of enemies Kratos and Atreus will face throughout the game. When Kratos falls over a cliff and is ambushed by a swarm of frost covered opponents, players will watch Kratos and his son battle a horde of flame covered monsters. The teaser concludes with Fenrir the wolf confronting Kratos and Atreus.
Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok will be available on July 15, 2022, and those who do so will receive benefits. The Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic are included as a perk for preordering God of War: Ragnarok. The following table lists every God of War: Ragnarok edition and its individual features.
God of War: Ragnarok – Standard Edition
The God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.
God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition
- Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.
- Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.
- 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition
- Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
- 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.
- Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings
- 16” Mjölnir Replica
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme