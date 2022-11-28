Gmail storage full? Tips to easily delete unnecessary emails to free up Gmail space

Emails may not occupy much of your Google space, however thousands of emails can eat up a good chunk.

Gmail offers 15GB of free cloud storage with each account. Although 15GB may look a lot when it comes to emails, most of us often face storage issues with our Google account. That is because the 15GB free storage that one gets with a Gmail account is also shared with other Google owned services including Docs, Photos and more. The storage saves all kinds of photos, contacts, PDF and other files linked to your Google account and can be occupied quickly. Emails may not occupy much of your Google space, however thousands of emails can eat up a good chunk.

Google’s Gmail is one of the most used email services around the world and almost every email user has used the popular email service at least once. Once the free 15GB storage with the account is over, Google will ask you to pay to buy extra storage or you have to delete your content to create free space.

Freeing up space by deleting emails can be a pretty tedious job, especially when you have to filter out among thousands of emails. But to help you out, the tech giant comes with several features that help you to delete your emails easily. Google also offers an auto-deletion feature. But if you don’t have an auto-delete feature on, you can follow these methods below to get rid of your old emails.

Delete emails with large files on Gmail

To free up Gmail space is by deleting heavy emails that contain large files. To know how to delete emails with large files on Gmail, you can follow these steps:

1: On the Gmail search bar enter ‘has:attachment larger:10M’. This will show you all the emails that take up more than 10MB space.

2: Select all the mails that you wish to delete.

3: Click on the delete icon. Make sure that you delete the files from the Trash folder too.

Delete old emails on Gmail

Gmail comes with a search box that allows users to search for particular mail. You can also use the search box to find and delete old emails. In order to do so, type the name or email address in the search box and select the ‘All’ tab on the top. This will select all the emails related to your search query. To delete these mails, tap on the delete icon.