Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Gmail down: Users across globe impacted in major outage at Google's email service

World's most popular email service Gmail suffered a major outage on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Gmail down: Users across globe impacted in major outage at Google's email service
Gmail outage | File Photo

Servers of Google’s widely used email product Gmail were down globally with several million users impacted in a major outage. Several users across the globe and in India reported interruptions, being unable to access the Gmail app and flagging mails that were left undelivered. 

Outage monitoring website downdetector.com reported a massive spike in reports of problems with Gmail. In India, issues were reported from across cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai. 

Several users took to social media reporting that their Gmail app was not working. Users encountered problems with both desktop and mobile app versions of Gmail. Most reported issues were related to receipt of emails and failed connections. There has been no statement from Google regarding the Gmail outage impacting users globally.

 

READ | What is Twitter Files 2.0: Truth revealed about shadow banning and secret blacklisting on Elon Musk’s platform

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.