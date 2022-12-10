Gmail down: Users across globe impacted in major outage at Google's email service

Gmail outage | File Photo

Servers of Google’s widely used email product Gmail were down globally with several million users impacted in a major outage. Several users across the globe and in India reported interruptions, being unable to access the Gmail app and flagging mails that were left undelivered.

Outage monitoring website downdetector.com reported a massive spike in reports of problems with Gmail. In India, issues were reported from across cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai.

Several users took to social media reporting that their Gmail app was not working. Users encountered problems with both desktop and mobile app versions of Gmail. Most reported issues were related to receipt of emails and failed connections. There has been no statement from Google regarding the Gmail outage impacting users globally.

