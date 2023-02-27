Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Gmail down: Google's email service suffers major global outage

For some customers, Google services like Gmail have begun to slowly reactivate. The company has not yet commented on the cause of the outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Gmail down: Google's email service suffers major global outage
File Photo

There were brief outages of some Google services on Monday, including Gmail and Workspace, affecting users around the world, including in India.

Around 60% of users reported troubles with the Google website on downdetector.com, while 35% reported login problems.

Users sometimes saw an error message (500) when they couldn't access their accounts. After experiencing a disruption in Google services, many users went to social networking site Twitter to vent their frustrations.

"So Google is down for everyone? Can`t get to any personal or workspace gmail and can`t use any of the AI devices," posted one user.

Some consumers' experiences with Google's services, such as Gmail, were beginning to improve. The cause of the outage remained unknown until an official statement was released by the company.

Last week, Google had a service outage that disrupted Gmail for users throughout the globe, leading to problems with synchronising emails with Microsoft's servers via IMAP (IMAP).

Those who use Gmail have reported problems with email delivery and Hotmail synchronisation. In response to the claims, the firm said that it was looking into the matter.

"IMAP syncs with Microsoft servers experiencing failures that are causing Gmail sync issues. We currently believe the issue only affects users syncing their email from Outlook servers," Google had said.

Also, READ: Google rolls out new features for Android, WearOS devices

"The investigation so far from our engineering has not uncovered any issues with Gmail application authentication and we are continuing to investigate further for the root cause," the company said in an update.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.