Gmail down: Google's email service suffers major global outage

File Photo

There were brief outages of some Google services on Monday, including Gmail and Workspace, affecting users around the world, including in India.

Around 60% of users reported troubles with the Google website on downdetector.com, while 35% reported login problems.

Users sometimes saw an error message (500) when they couldn't access their accounts. After experiencing a disruption in Google services, many users went to social networking site Twitter to vent their frustrations.

"So Google is down for everyone? Can`t get to any personal or workspace gmail and can`t use any of the AI devices," posted one user.

Some consumers' experiences with Google's services, such as Gmail, were beginning to improve. The cause of the outage remained unknown until an official statement was released by the company.

Last week, Google had a service outage that disrupted Gmail for users throughout the globe, leading to problems with synchronising emails with Microsoft's servers via IMAP (IMAP).

Those who use Gmail have reported problems with email delivery and Hotmail synchronisation. In response to the claims, the firm said that it was looking into the matter.

"IMAP syncs with Microsoft servers experiencing failures that are causing Gmail sync issues. We currently believe the issue only affects users syncing their email from Outlook servers," Google had said.

"The investigation so far from our engineering has not uncovered any issues with Gmail application authentication and we are continuing to investigate further for the root cause," the company said in an update.

(With inputs from IANS)