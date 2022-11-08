Global rise in demand for Indian hackers to sneak into phones and emails of VIPs: Report

Representational Image

According to the sting operation undertaken by the Sunday Times and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, numerous Indian hackers have offered their services to investigators from authoritarian governments, British attorneys, and their rich clients in order to get into their email accounts and read their private conversations.

Hackers have claimed to have recovered information on various VIPs throughout the globe, including former Pakistani president Parvez Musharraf and BMW's Stefan Quandt.

British companies, journalists, and politicians are being targeted by Indian hackers, according to an investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Sunday Times. The research claims that these "hack-for-hire" criminal organisations target the electronic communications of high-profile individuals.

According to the research, Indian hackers often befriend their targets on social media before sending them an enticing link. By doing so, they unwittingly gave the hacker access to their inboxes by installing malware on their computers.

The WhiteInt hacking group is headquartered in a fourth-floor apartment in a residential area of Gurugram, a technology hub in the Indian state of Haryana. The 'Sunday Times' claims that the scheme was conceived and orchestrated by a 31-year-old guy who works as an occasional TV cybersecurity expert for a British accounting business in India.

The crew also discovered WhiteInt, a gang of hackers based out of Gurgaon and led by Aditya Jain, 31, a Deloitte employee who works as a hacker in his spare time. According to The Sunday Times, Jain claimed that he could get into anyone's mailbox worldwide in less than 30 days.

There has been little to no repercussions for British investigators who have contracted with "hack-for-hire" organisations for assistance in violating the country's computer abuse laws.