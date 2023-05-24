Gizmore Gizfit Glow Z budget smartwatch with AMOLED display launched at Rs 1999

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Z

Gizmore has launched its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch Gizfit Glow Z. The new smartwatch is claimed to offer a 15-day battery life and one of the most affordable smartwatches with an always-on AMOLED display. The Gizfit Glow Z features a 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) 2.5D Curved HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 PX, and 600 NITS peak brightness. The segment-leading peak brightness makes it easy to check the time, read notifications, and glance at health insights during outdoor activities even in direct sunlight.

The USP of the Gizfit Glow Z is its battery life which is claimed to last up to 15 days with normal usage. The smartwatch will be available in three color options – Black, Blue and Burgundy. It comes with a split screen functionality, which lets users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen. You can also customize the vibrant AMOLED screen with unlimited cloud-based watch faces from the companion smartphone app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The smartwatch will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website at an unbeatable price of Rs 1,999. However, it will be available at a promotional price of just Rs 1,499 for the initial 3 days.