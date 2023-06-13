Gizmore Curve smartwatch with curved UHD display launched at Rs 1,299

Gizmore Curve

Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch Curve. Featuring a 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD always-on curve screen and a sleek and slim metal body, the Curve is especially designed for users looking for a stylish yet affordable smartwatch. The Gizmore Curve will be available exclusively on Flipkart at an unbeatable launch price of Rs 1,299 and then at Rs 1,699 BAU price.



The USP of the Gizmore Curve is its bright curved LCD display with segment-leading 500 NITS peak brightness. The 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD display has 360 x 360 Px resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display supports multiple cloud-based watch faces, and split screen functionality to let users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

The Gizmore Curve offers battery life of 10-days on a single charge. In terms of health and fitness, the smartwatch offers 100+ sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, calorie counter, hydration alert, menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, stress monitor and guided breathing mode.

The smartwatch will be available in four exciting color options- Black, Grey, Olive Green and Pink. The smartwatch also comes packed with accessibility features such as advanced BT calling, AI Voice assistance (Alexa & Siri), goal completion notification, and In-built calculator. The Gizmore Curve connects to smartphones via the JYOU PRO APP.