Get THIS 5G smartphone, priced at Rs 23,999 at just Rs 2,999 – Check details

Online shopping giant Flipkart has come up with a great offer for all those who are waiting to buy a new smartphone. The Flipkart Electronics Sale has started on March 27. This super saver sale can help you get all electronic products, including smartphones, smartwatch, laptop, and earphones at the best prices. As part of this electronics sale, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G priced at Rs 23,999 in just Rs 2,999.

Let us know how we can get this bumper offer on Samsung’s 5G smartphone -

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was launched at a price of Rs 23,999. You can buy this smartphone from Flipkart Electronics Sale for Rs 16,999 after a huge discount of 29 per cent.

If you complete the payment process with CITI Bank's debit or credit card, you will get an additional discount of Rs 1000, which reduces the smartphone’s price to Rs 15,999 only.

Here’s how to get the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in just Rs 2,999

You can also buy Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in exchange for your old smartphone. As part of this exchange offer on Flipkart Electronics Sale, you can get a discount of up to Rs 13,000. If you get full benefit of it, then you can take Samsung Galaxy F42 5G for Rs 2,999 only.

Know about features of Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with 5G services. It is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It works on MediaTek Dimension 700 chipset, comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD + display and has a 5,000mAh battery. You will also get a triple rear camera setup with the main sensor is 64MP, the second sensor is 5MP and third sensor is 2MP.

The last day for the Flipkart’s Electronic Sale is March 31, 2022.

