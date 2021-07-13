Get paid in digital currency to use this eco-friendly toilet

The toilet, designed and installed at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), is operational. UNIST is one of South Korea’s four public universities dedicated for scientific and technological research.

The reason that the toilet is trying to attract people to use it is because it is connected to a lab at the University that uses the accumulating excretion to produce biogas and manure.

The get-paid-per-use toilet was designed by Professor Cho Jae-weon, a professor of environmental engineering at the UNIST and is called Beevi.

It pays users in a digital currency called Ggool. People using the toilet earn 10 Ggool every day. This currency can be used for on-campus purchases like coffee, instant noodles, fruits, and books.

The toilet uses a vacuum pump to push the faeces to an underground tank. This reduces water wastage. Microorganisms breakdown the faeces to methane turning it into an energy source. The energy extracted from the process is being used to power “a gas stove, hot-water boiler and solid oxide fuel cell,” in one of the university buildings.

Professor Jae-weon said, “If we think out of the box, faeces has precious value to make energy and manure. I have put this value into ecological circulation.”

As per the professor, an average person sheds around 500 grams of excrement a day. This can be converted to 50 liters of methane!

This can produce enough energy to power a car for about 0.75 miles, generating 0.5kWh of electricity.

The get-paid-to-use toilet has created significant buzz around the university. One postgraduate student was quoted as having exclaimed, “I had only ever thought that feces are dirty, but now it is a treasure of great value to me. I even talk about feces during mealtimes to think about buying any book I want.”