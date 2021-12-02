Get Microsoft Office for Rs 0: Use Word, Excel, PowerPoint for free, here’s how

Headlines

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

Top 10 worst traffic cities in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi Describes Parliament Building As "Temple Of Democracy"

Shubman Gill's Dismissal: Why on-field umpires did not give a soft signal at Gill's dismissal?

Ram Janmabhoomi’s top body to write letter to PM Modi to invite him to Ayodhya

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homecricket

cricket

Get Microsoft Office for Rs 0: Use Word, Excel, PowerPoint for free, here’s how

The high subscription price can be avoided with these different methods to use essential Microsoft apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint for free.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 06:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft Office apps are essential tools for professionals and students there days. However, the MS Office suite with apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint doesn’t come cheap. You would be lucky if it comes preinstalled as part of your laptop’s software package. However, many laptops including high end ones, may not come with Office subscription.   

If you do not have a Microsoft Office subscription, chances are that you’re struggling with document compatibility. In this case, the option that people have is to buy the suite from Microsoft. However, you’d have to shell out Rs 4,899 per year for a single-person subscription and Rs 6,199 for a family subscription for Microsoft 365 home version. You can also buy Office Home & Student 2021 for PC or MAC with a one-time purchase of Rs 9,199.

The high price could be a deterrent to many. If you’re one of them, then you don’t need to worry because there are ways to use Microsoft apps like Word and Excel for free. Read on to know how:

Microsoft Office for free – Method 1

This method is for students or teachers with active email address of an eligible institution. You can get free access to Microsoft Office 365 apps including Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Teams etc with this method. All you need to do is go to the ‘Get started with Office 365 for free’ page on the official Microsoft website and enter your official email address from the school or college. You will get instant access to MS Office after an automated verification process. In some cases, it might take up to a month to confirm your institution’s eligibility.

Microsoft Office for free – Method 2

With this method you can opt for a monthlong free trial of Microsoft Office 365. However, there’s a catch as you’d be asked for credit card details to get the one-month free access of the desktop version. Please not that if you do not cancel your subscription before the month ends, you will be charged for the purchase of the plan selected.

Microsoft Office for free – Method 3

With this method, anyone can use the Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook etc for free. However, you this won’t be the desktop version but instead you’ll have to take your work online on the browser-based version. Here’s how to use MS office for free with this method:

  1. Log on to www.office.com
  2. Create a free Microsoft account or log in with your existing account.
  3. You can now choose the app you want to use and start working right away.
  4. Save your world online in the cloud via Microsoft OneDrive.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

Teammate of Tendulkar, Sidhu, Ravi Shastri, co-star of Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan; identify this cricketer

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

Kerala boy dies due to 'brain eating amoeba'; all you need to know about this rare disease

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE