Get creative with AI-inspired images using Microsoft's Bing Image Creator, here's how

AI images have revolutionised the field of technology, and Microsoft is at the forefront of this exciting development. By incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their Bing and Edge browsers, Microsoft aims to enhance and streamline the user experience. One particularly noteworthy tool is the Bing Image Creator, a remarkable AI-powered image generator that utilizes OpenAI's DALL-E technology. With Bing Image Creator, creating images based on text prompts has never been easier.

If you're eager to explore the creative possibilities of Bing Image Creator, here's a user-friendly step-by-step guide to help you get started. Just keep in mind that you'll need a Microsoft account to proceed. If you don't have one, we recommend creating a Microsoft account beforehand to make the most of this incredible tool.

To access Bing Image Creator, simply open the Microsoft Edge browser on your laptop and locate the Bing Image Creator icon in the convenient sidebar. Alternatively, you can access the tool through Bing chat within Edge.

Here's how you can make use of Bing Image Creator:

Step 1: Visit bing.com/images/create.

Step 2: Click on the 'Join & Create' button.

Step 3: When prompted, log in to your Microsoft account.

Step 4: Choose a prompt of your choice or click on 'Surprise Me' to receive a suggested prompt from a pre-made list.

Step 5: Click on 'Create.'

Step 6: You have the option to save the generated image or simply copy and paste it as needed.

It's worth noting that the time required to generate images may vary depending on the server and the complexity of the prompt. While some images can be created within seconds, others may take a few hours. To expedite the process, you can utilize the 'Boost' feature. Each prompt generated consumes one 'Boost.' Rest assured, Bing Image Creator grants users 25 boosts per week. In the event that you exhaust your free boosts, you can purchase additional boosts using Microsoft Rewards points. As a rough estimate, approximately 5,000 points can be redeemed for a Boost valued at $5 on the Microsoft Store online.

