Now, get COVID-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp - Check easy steps to download

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the country are surging fast. More than a lakh people are getting infected daily amid a rapidly peaking third wave. The central and state governments are enforcing a variety of norms to curb the spread of the virus. A number of services now require proof of vaccination to be availed. The government has also provided an easy facility to help people access their vaccination certificate at the mere click of a button. This service is very useful for people travelling through trains or going to airports. Here’s how to use the facility.

Get your vaccination certificate sent to you with a single message

To make the COVID-19 vaccine certificate access easier, the centre has recently launched a WhatsApp service for citizens. In this service, you have to just save a helpline number in your phone and you will receive your vaccine following easy instructions in a minute.

The service is called the COVID Test Helpline. Here’s how to use it.