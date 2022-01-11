Search icon
Now, get COVID-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp - Check easy steps to download

The government has provided an easy facility to help people access their vaccination certificate by sending a few messages on WhatsApp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the country are surging fast. More than a lakh people are getting infected daily amid a rapidly peaking third wave. The central and state governments are enforcing a variety of norms to curb the spread of the virus. A number of services now require proof of vaccination to be availed. The government has also provided an easy facility to help people access their vaccination certificate at the mere click of a button. This service is very useful for people travelling through trains or going to airports. Here’s how to use the facility.

Get your vaccination certificate sent to you with a single message

To make the COVID-19 vaccine certificate access easier, the centre has recently launched a WhatsApp service for citizens. In this service, you have to just save a helpline number in your phone and you will receive your vaccine following easy instructions in a minute.

The service is called the COVID Test Helpline. Here’s how to use it.

  • Save the helpline number – 9013151515 – on your mobile phone
  • It will show up as COVID Test Helpline on your WhatsApp
  • Open the chat, type ‘Certificate’ and press send
  • You will receive a 6-digit OTP
  • Send the OTP to the number within 3 minutes.
  • You will receive the names of vaccinated persons registered with the mobile phone
  • Send the name of the person for whom the vaccine certificate needs to be sent to you
  • You will receive a PDF version of the desired vaccine certificate within 30 seconds

