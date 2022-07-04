Get Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 3,599 before launch of iPhone 14, here’s how

File Photo

Apple is expected to launch its flagship smartphone iPhone 14 in September this year but if you are also waiting to buy it, here’s a better deal that you should consider.

Online shopping platform Flipkart is offering an amazing offer on the Apple iPhone 13. Customers can now buy iPhone 13 at just Rs 3,599 by taking advantage of this offer.

Here’s how you can buy apple iPhone 13 at Rs 3,599 only

You can buy the Apple iPhone 13 as part of one of the best Flipkart deals. The iPhone 13 in this deal is 128GB, which is priced at Rs 79,900. The e-commerce platform is offering a discount of seven per cent on iPhone 13 at the moment. This reduces the smartphone’s price to Rs 74,209.

Flipkart is offering many EMI options in this deal. One such offer is for SBI credit card holders. If you have an SBI credit card, you can buy the iPhone 13 for Rs 3,599 and then pay Rs 3,599 per month at 15 per cent interest. By doing so, you will be able to pay the full amount of the iPhone 14 in 24 months.

Here’s how you can avail discount without EMI

Even if you don’t want to buy the iPhone 13 on EMI, you can still avail a discount of more than Rs 23,000. With the seven per cent discount by Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is available for Rs 74,209. If you use Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to purchase an iPhone, you will be able to get a cashback of Rs 3,711, reducing the smartphone’s price to Rs 70, 498.

To get the iPhone 13 for an even lower amount, you can exchange your old smartphone while buying the new one. If you take full advantage of the exchange offer, you will be able to buy the iPhone 13 at Rs 55,998. This way, you will get a discount of Rs 23,902.