Garena Free Fire October 27 Redeem Codes: Step-wise guide to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire - an action-adventure battle royal game is available on Play Store and it is gaining huge popularity among Indian e-gamers even as PUBG Mobile refuses to see the light of the day after getting banned in September 2020. The official website of Garena Free Fire is garena.com/en and players are given redeem codes every day.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server and are region-specific. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem. It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app. Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, players of Garena Free Fire game are free to choose their starting position, acquire weapons and supplies to extend their battlefield. Fifty players play 10-minute rounds.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 27:

92D XVFY VN09

R9AU 3BHL 4XI9

FYYH SQ34 5TYH

FDFG H1ML O9UY

7O0W KWPT C42W

0RI8 D35D NFXV

FMNB VCDS WERT

ZDCW 61YR UCYH

4XX7 DTOL BXOH

FR56 UJSE RTYU

F1KJ NBVD SE45

XM5L 93V3 8NGX

732O IF59 VMZ1

NV94 4T60 B9GK

9C0E 4B1B 1IIG

FH6R EWER TYHB

FVSA QWER TYUJ

FEVC SWER TYUI