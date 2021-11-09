Garena Free Fire November 9 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers. The official website of Garena Free Fire is garena.com/en.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 9:

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

F7YD TRFD IVBN

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FMKI UY6T 5RED

FVBN JUYT GVF4

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

FNJI U7Y6 TRFC

FBNM JKIU TRED

QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.