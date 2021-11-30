Garena Free Fire November 30 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire diamond, free pet codes - How to redeem today's free codes

Action-adventure battle royal game Garena Free Fire is now a very popular mobile game in India. Garena Free Fire is available for free on Google Play Store.

Garena releases 14-digit codes daily and these redeem codes are a combination of letters and words. It is to be noted that these redemption codes are restricted to a specific server and Free Fire players can use these redeem codes to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire players can claim redeem codes via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 30, 2021:

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Free Fire provides 80 real players to play simultaneously in an online field and each round lasts for around 21 minutes. A need to fight till the end to stay in the game.