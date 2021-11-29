Garena Free Fire November 29 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire diamond, free Outfit codes - How to redeem today's free codes

The popularity of Garena Free Fire, the battle royale mobile game, is rising among mobile gamers and Garena Free Fire has now become one of the most downloaded games in the world. Garena Free Fire is played by people from different age groups and in order to attract more players, Garena keeps on giving prizes and awards.

Garena releases 14-digit codes on a daily basis. These redeem codes are actually a combination of letters and words. Notably, these redeem codes are restricted to a specific server. Free Fire players get free rewards on a daily basis and the Free Fire players can use these redeem codes to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. The players can claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 29:

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

If your redemption bid fails, then Garena will send you an Email, otherwise you must wait for 24 hours to get your rewards to become active.