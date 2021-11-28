Garena Free Fire November 28 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire diamond, free pet codes - How to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is rapidly gaining popularity in India. The game is available for free on Google Play Store.

It is to be noted that Garena releases 14-digit codes on a daily basis and these redeem codes are actually a combination of letters and words. But the redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Free Fire players get free rewards on a daily basis and the Free Fire players can use these redeem codes to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. The players can claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 28:

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

The battle royale mode of Free Fire provide 80 real players to play simultaneously in an online field. Each round in this game lasts for around 21 minutes. A need to fight till the end to stay in the game.