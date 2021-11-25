Garena Free Fire November 25 Redeem Codes: Get in-game items, bundles and weapons - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers.

Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 25:

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

The November 25 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.