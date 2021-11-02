Garena Free Fire November 2 Redeem Codes: Steps to redeem today's free codes

An action-adventure battle royal game - Garena Free Fire - is available on Play Store and it is gaining huge popularity among Indian e-gamers. Garena Free Fire players are given redeem codes every day.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server and are region-specific. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem. It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app. Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, players of Garena Free Fire game are free to choose their starting position, acquire weapons and supplies to extend their battlefield. Fifty players play 10-minute rounds.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 2:

DDFRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO- Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY- Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16- 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB- free Dj Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW- Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD- Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU- Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire latest Redeem Codes for November 2:

FMKI88YTGFD8

JCDKCNJE5RTR

KLLPDJHDDBJD

EDXXDSZSSDFG

FHBVCDFQWERT

FDRDSASERTYH

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.