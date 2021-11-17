Garena Free Fire November 17 Redeem Codes: Get diamond codes, characters - Know steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 17:

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds



FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot CrateBBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale VoucherMJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codesSDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok characterNHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skinsMHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma CharacterBHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top UpADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

FZKI F98M KO35

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FC7M ID8R F756

FMKL O8ZL KXMD

FS87 F56T YGFV

FR76 TFGC BNXJ

The November 17 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.