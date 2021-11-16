Garena Free Fire November 16 Redeem Codes: Unlock vouchers, hacks - Know steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 16:

FD9R T8UG INMS



FER9 F68U YHGNF7C6 X5RF SIGBFJAK LOQW IEURFHBV CNMX KDIRFU57 FYTF GVBCFNX2 3ERF VBHU

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes

FZKI F98M KO35

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FC7M ID8R F756

FMKL O8ZL KXMD

FS87 F56T YGFV

FR76 TFGC BNXJ

The November 16 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.