Garena Free Fire November 11 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem today's free codes

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeTechnology

Technology

Garena Free Fire November 11 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire: You have to follow the simple steps given below to redeem the free codes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 10:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers. The official website of Garena Free Fire is garena.com/en.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: 

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check. 

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 11:

FVCX SXCG Y765

FFVB NHJK IU7Y

FT5R FGIB NMKL

F9I8 U7YT GBNJ

FKOL 9I8U 7Y6T

F765 RT67 N9I0

FKLO 9IZ7 6YTG

FVCX SAQ2 F34R

FVGY 65TR FIHU

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFVG BVCX SAI2

F4ED RTRE DFGY

FN1K I8U7 Y6TG

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer who left lucrative job at Amazon to take on entrepreneurial journey, now has net worth of Rs 9000 crore

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Elon Musk recruiting for human trials of Neuralink implant, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE