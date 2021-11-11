Garena Free Fire November 11 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire: You have to follow the simple steps given below to redeem the free codes.

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers. The official website of Garena Free Fire is garena.com/en.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 11:

FVCX SXCG Y765

FFVB NHJK IU7Y

FT5R FGIB NMKL

F9I8 U7YT GBNJ

FKOL 9I8U 7Y6T

F765 RT67 N9I0

FKLO 9IZ7 6YTG

FVCX SAQ2 F34R

FVGY 65TR FIHU

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFVG BVCX SAI2

F4ED RTRE DFGY

FN1K I8U7 Y6TG

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.