Garena Free Fire November 10 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers. The official website of Garena Free Fire is garena.com/en.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 10:

FHJU 7Y6T GBHN



FKOL 9I8U 7Y6T



FFVG BVCX SAI2



F4ED RTRE DFGY



FN1K I8U7 Y6TG



FVCX SXCG Y765



FFVB NHJK IU7Y



FT5R FGIB NMKLF9I8 U7YT GBNJFKLO 9IZ7 6YTGFVCX SAQ2 F34RFVGY 65TR FIHUF765 RT67 N9I0

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes for today:

FF7W SM0C N44Z



FFA9 UVHX 4H7D



FFA0 ES11 YL2D



FFX6 0C2I IVYU



JIMY LVT4 6V2Z



8JKN XUB9 6C9P



8FEU QJXP DKA7



MV9C Q27L QJOL

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.