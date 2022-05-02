Garena Free Fire Max May 2 Redeem Codes: Redeem your free codes today

Pic Courtesy: ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire remains unavailable to Indian players owing to a ban, however they may still play Garena Free Fire Max. Thousands of people take part in the wildly popular alternative. Some of the game's most appealing collectibles and in-game goods may be obtained with free redemption coupons that are given out to users.

Special character outfits and weapons are among the many pieces that make up this collection. Garena also provides players with redemption coupons that allow them to win daily prizes for free.

Depending on the location of the player, Garena Free Fire Max offers fresh vouchers on a daily basis. A few of the items gamers may receive are royale coupons and diamond hacks. Free Fire Max coupons can only be redeemed by a limited number of players, and once the daily limit is reached, the free redemption codes cease unlocking products.

The Official account for Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Here's a couple of Craftland maps that we LOVE. Try them out and let us know what you think down below!," and shared the room codes in a further tweet.

Garena Free Fire Max: Room codes

Room 1: Survival Code: #FREEFIREBDB3671693E29C8C2FE15557E6FF57346045

Room 2: Carfighting Code: #FREEFIREAA4B9E788EE81EC0F85F9CD77698209A6728

Room 3: Rush Hour Code: #FREEFIRE8CD9D4BDF063DB1A2AEE0BB2528326129647

Room 4: 1PLUS1 Code: #FREEFIRE6075281AB45008D7817CF13E576CD66C6045

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the April 28 free codes

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

SARG886AV5GR

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.