Garena Free Fire Max April 28 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Pic Courtesy: ff.garena.com

While the much-loved battle royale game Garena Free Fire continues to be out of reach for Indian gamers due to a ban, they have Garena Free Fire Max. The immensely popular alternative is played by thousands. The game gives out free redeem codes with which players can get several attractive collectible rewards and in-game usable items which enhance the experience of the game.

These collectibles include special character costumes, weaponry among other items. Garena also gives gamers redeem codes which can enable them to win free rewards daily.

Based on gamer’s location, Garena Free Fire Max has new coupons offered every day. Among the stuff that players can get are royale vouchers and unlockable diamond hack. It is pertinent to note that only a specific number of players that can redeem Free Fire Max codes and the free redeem codes stop unlocking items once the daily limit is crossed.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the April 28 free codes

G7F6 DT5S RFW3

YHKI VC7X 6S5R

G4HH SJWI U3YG

FBN5 RTG8 76T5

SRFQ 2G34 K5TO

4NN5 M6K7 Y7UH

Y9H8 76YT D3EB

4QDF 2GH3 U48R

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

T7GC BDRJ 56KM

FG4H JWI3 487G

FF65 R4SE ADQF

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Players can redeem the daily free codes by logging onto the reward website of Garena Free Fire Max at reward.ff.garena.com. Players will have to loging with either their Facebook, Google Play account, or any other social media account that is associated. Once logged in, just copy and past the codes and enter. If within limit, users will be able to collect rewards by redeeming codes, which will then show up in their game.

READ | Apple offers smart water bottle - Know how it works, features, cost in India