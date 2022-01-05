Garena Free Fire January 5 Redeem Codes: Get diamonds voucher, gun, pet skins - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 5, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 5, 2022:

FBNO IRU9 8YT6

FGFY VGHD BE54

FI6G D765 45Q1

FRTF 234I R9TY

FK4T 87G6 VT5R

FAV4 BNKE RF8G

F7YC TGDB E5MR

FKOY H98B 7VY6

FD2E RBTN 6M7U

FON9 B8V7 C6DT

FR7E VR5B 6YNM

FK8I V8C7 X65S

F4DF ECVR 4B5U

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.