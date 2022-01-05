Garena Free Fire January 5 Redeem Codes: Get diamonds voucher, gun, pet skins - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.
Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 5, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 5, 2022:
FBNO IRU9 8YT6
FGFY VGHD BE54
FI6G D765 45Q1
FRTF 234I R9TY
FK4T 87G6 VT5R
FAV4 BNKE RF8G
F7YC TGDB E5MR
FKOY H98B 7VY6
FD2E RBTN 6M7U
FON9 B8V7 C6DT
FR7E VR5B 6YNM
FK8I V8C7 X65S
F4DF ECVR 4B5U
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.