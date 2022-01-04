Garena Free Fire January 4 Redeem Codes: Get Free diamonds voucher, gun skins - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.
Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 4, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 4, 2022:
FNFG H9BO VFRK
FBNS I8E6 Y6TH
FGT5 GB65 4REC
FB8E Y876 FYTW
F34T D75F YA2T
F23O 8EDU 8UIU
F8JC IUYG B48R
FN0B F9EI 4E5R
FT8B VsCX BS1T
F3DV B5I7 635Q
F6GI VCX6 5Q2T
FG4R OO9F KTZJ
DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate