Garena Free Fire January 28 Redeem Codes: Get pet skins, DJ Alok character - How to redeem today's codes

The popularity of Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is increasing with each passing day and is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes, it is a favourite among e-gamers. Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 28, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 28, 2022:

F2YG-VBNJ-YIH8

765D-RFEG-R5T6

YLOH-98G7-F6DT

GF4Q-345I-6Y8G

HY65-4E3E-Q123

EDC5-DR5Y-G6HY

JHU8-9HYO-UIK8

LPJ0-MN98-G7FD

6STR-FWE7-GRTG

YV54-AEQD-W3FE

GRHT-JGI7-65SA

4EQD-WFGE-HRTJ

YKHI-876D-5STR

EFG5-T6GI-V75D

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.