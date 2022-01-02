Garena Free Fire January 2 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire become a popular mobile game in India after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in September 2020 due to privacy concerns. Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game and it is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fire is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world. Garena Free Fire has become hugely popular because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

It is to be noted that Garena releases redeem codes daily for its players. The redeem codes contain 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 1, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 2, 2022:

- DDFRTY1919POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO19POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO1919UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP19> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO19UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU81919NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

- F87V 6C5D SRFW

- FE6G 2F3G 45UT

- F57I 7U0O K6PA

- F6E4 HR5T NYJN

- FDE3 45QH UIO5

- F4TF D5S4 A32I

- FBNM KSO9 S8I7

- F8B7 V6C5 DSWF

- FNF7 R56S TR23

- FVFG 67R4 YFBR

- FE5N RJMT KGIH

- FVRB NTYH FGT5