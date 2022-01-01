Garena Free Fire January 1 Redeem Codes: Get free characters, pet skins - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for January 1, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 1, 2022:

FGT6 SUVY BVG8

FF76 5YDE RT6C

F7VD BUG6 74VG

FYUJ 53DR WTEF

FNI8 745T YGVC

FA4Q RG2R T1OH

FI8B U7YD 6YB4

FJ2Y 6TGF B2KG

FFU8 7C1X ZXMF

FMLT O19V 8CU7

FXTG VEB4 5NTI

FB8V 76CT 5RFG

FQ23 4RFU V76Y

FFGH JX6L FRTI

Also, Free Fire players in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region can look forward to New Age Day with the much-awaited and permanent Alpine map set to be released on today (January 1, 2022).