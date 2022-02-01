Garena Free Fire February 1 Redeem Codes: Get Underground How Loot Crate - How to redeem today's codes

The popularity of Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - is increasing with each passing day and is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes, it is a favourite among e-gamers. Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020.
Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.
Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for February 1, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. You can see the FF Redeem Codes used in your game by visiting the redemption site.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 1, 2022:
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH - 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
FFDR-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC - 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 - 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
ECSM-H8ZK-763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS - Bonus 50 points
FFPL-NZUW-MALS - Bonus 50 Points
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA - Triple Captain power up
C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJES-SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL - Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD - 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R - 3x Incubator Voucher
Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes
6AQ2-WS1X-D5RT
Y374-UYH5-GB67
NJKI-89UY-7GTV
FT6Y-GBTG-VSRW
FGHE-U76T-RFQB
N34M-RTYO-HNI8
F7UL-O80U-9J8H
FG16-D5TS-REF3
FG56-NY7K-GFID
FS7W-65RF-ERFG
UBJH-GNT6-M7KU
SVBN-K58T-7G65
X4SW-FGRH-G76T
C3DS-EBN4-M56K
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.