Garena Free Fire December 7 Redeem Codes: Get diamond codes, DJ Alok character - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is hugely popular among e-gamers and is available for download on the Google Playstore.

Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 7:

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU816 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

Free Fire Redeem Code December 7:

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

The December 7 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.