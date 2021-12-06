Garena Free Fire December 6 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Diamonds, Paloma Character code - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Adventure-driven battle royale game Garena Free Fire became a very popular mobile game in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in September 2020 over data privacy concerns. Garena Free Fire is now a very popular mobile game. It is available for download on Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire is hugely popular among mobile gamers because it allows the players to form their own strategies, including landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies.

Garena releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. Garena Free Fire players can get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 6:

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

-ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

- FFICZTBCUR4M

- FFIC9PG5J5YZ

- FFICWFKZGQ6Z

- FFBATJSLDCCS

- FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.