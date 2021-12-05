Garena Free Fire December 5 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is hugely popular among e-gamers and is available for download on the Google Playstore.

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, which became hugely popular in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in 2020 over security issues. Garene Free Fire, which is available for download on Google Play Store, is now one of the most popular mobile games in India. Free Fire it loved by players as it allows them to form their strategies in the game, including landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies.

Garena releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5:

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

-FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

-SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.