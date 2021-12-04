Garena Free Fire December 4 Redeem Codes: Get diamond codes, DJ Alok character - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is hugely popular among e-gamers and is available for download on the Google Playstore.
Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 4:
F45T YU88 UY12
FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ
F45T YHJ9 OLSQ
FR43 F45Y JNBV
FVNU EJD1 I4CG
FT8E RYHD KX93
FRVG CHVB YUVI
FSAM SNDH FUIV
F8SW F763 YT4R
FHGB UI8V 7D6E
FRTU IG8V 7HGT
F745 F6RY TGJH
FVKD IS87 VS33
FCFG H567 GHJK
FR76 LO98 7YTG
FTG7 V6TQ 8USD
F9F8 F7YG FGHB
DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
The December 4 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.
A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.
Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.