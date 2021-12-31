Garena Free Fire December 31 Redeem Codes: Get free DJ Alok, Paloma characters - How to redeem today's codes

Headlines

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Ambanis vs Tata: Checkout a list of brands competing with each other in different sectors

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

HomeTechnology

Technology

Garena Free Fire December 31 Redeem Codes: Get free DJ Alok, Paloma characters - How to redeem today's codes

With the redeem codes for December 31, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 31, 2021, 07:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Garena Free Fire has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire -  an adventure-driven battle royale game - is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for December 31, users will be able to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed. 

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 31:

FG76 FTDG HJEM
FKO9 87YG VIZA
FQ23 F45U JHBV
FBNH JI8U 7YGR
FGUV FD5S 4E2D
F6SU FTY6 VRBT
F7UY XVT7 6FUY
F587 YUIG BJHK
FLNA HY18 FT73
FF3V BG4H NJ5T
FGJJ NBGT Y789
FHY6 INJN BVXE
FHBN J876 YTH4
F2YT VBIO 8YT7
F6TY J3E4 R4YT

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: 

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check. 

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE