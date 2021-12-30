Garena Free Fire December 30 Redeem Codes: Get free dragon AK skin, FF Diamonds - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for December 30, players

will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 30:

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW