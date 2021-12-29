Garena Free Fire December 29 Redeem Codes: Get diamond royale vouchers - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words.

will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 29:

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Additional Garena Free Fire redeem codes

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU