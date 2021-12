Garena Free Fire December 28 Redeem Codes: Get elite pass and free top up - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers after the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020. Garena Free Fire is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily containing 14 digits, which is a combination of letters and words. With the redeem codes for December 28, players will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. However, it is to be noted that Garena Free Fire expired codes cannot be redeemed.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 28:

FGT5 G7SN JWKI

F6YU JIKM NBVC

FVBN HJI8 W7UY

FK98 7YTG FC2S

FRTK GO98 7FYD

FNMK 5IY8 7HY6

FR5N TGBV 98D7

F65A R3F2 G3BN

F345 6YGD FKLO

FF87 N6YG YFCT

FW4E V9H5 EDC3

FG56 HUBG T76S

FOIU HY3U RUFT

FX8Z 7AYQ GHB2

FR4N JMKO Y9U8

FHGR E1E5 FR76

FF redeem code 28 December 2021

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate