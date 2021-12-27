Garena Free Fire December 27 Redeem Codes: Get FF Diamonds, pet skins - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game which has now become hugely popular in India. Garena Free Fire gained popularity among young mobile gamers in the country specially after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy concerns. Garena Free Fore is available for download on Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire is a favourite with mobile gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 27 will allow the gamers to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 27, 2021

- F1TR 67UJBVFU > free dj alok character

- FUIK MNBG FRUJ > Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- F4IJ HGFE RTYU > Free Pet

- FFGT YU81 KJHG > Free Fire Diamonds

- F4RT GHML OIYG > Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- F5TY HJMK FR54 > Paloma Character

- FT4I KJHG FRFT > Outfit

- F7UI KMJN HGFY – Free Dragon AK Skin

- F6YU JMNH GFHF > 50,000 diamond codes

- F67U JHGF RTYH > Diamond Royale Voucher

Additional Garena Free Fire redeem codes

- FJBC HJ2K 4RY7

- FF11 WFNP P956

- FBYV T2GD B2EN

- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

- MJTFAER8UOP16

- SDAWR88YO16UB

- XUW3FNK7AV8N

- FF8MBDXPVCB1

- 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.