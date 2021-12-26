Garena Free Fire December 26 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet codes - How to redeem today's codes

Adventure-driven battle royale game Garena Free Fire is a very popular game among young mobile gamers in India and Garena Free Fire become popular in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in September 2020 over privacy concerns.

Garena Free Fore is available for download on Google Play Store and the game is a favourite with mobile gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 26 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for today only.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code December 26, 2021

- DDFRTY2021POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO21POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO2021UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP21> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO21UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU82021NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.