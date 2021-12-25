Garena Free Fire December 25 Redeem Codes: Get FF Diamonds, pet skins - How to redeem today's codes

After the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020, Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers. It is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.
Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 25 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 25, 2021.
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 25:
FBHJ NFY7 8T63
FTYU 5TGF OSA4
FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
F7T6 YTVH G3BE
FJBC HJNK 4RY7
F5TF 6GTY VGHB
F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
F7T5 4FDS W345
FBNJ IU87 SYEH
FRMT YKUO I8HU
FBYV TCGD B2EN
F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
FVCY XTSR F1VE
F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
F6F5 TDRF EV4B
Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes
FR4T K5IY HU98
F76T 5DYT FVGH
FR3T IOYT IHU8
FGF7 DT65 RDTE
FKI9 87YT FCS2
FGT5 3CD6 YUHB
FVFG HJKO 987Y
FR56 TRFG BNMJ
FGT5 U765 TRFZ
FBNK I876 TGHE
FJKR 45LO TYH9
F7G6 F5DT RSFW
FE4B 5N6M JKYI
F876 F5DR FEDV
FRB5 TN6J MYK7
FO98 H7G4 GTE3