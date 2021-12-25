Garena Free Fire December 25 Redeem Codes: Get FF Diamonds, pet skins - How to redeem today's codes

After the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020, Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers. It is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 25 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 25, 2021.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 25:

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes

FR4T K5IY HU98

F76T 5DYT FVGH

FR3T IOYT IHU8

FGF7 DT65 RDTE

FKI9 87YT FCS2

FGT5 3CD6 YUHB

FVFG HJKO 987Y

FR56 TRFG BNMJ

FGT5 U765 TRFZ

FBNK I876 TGHE

FJKR 45LO TYH9

F7G6 F5DT RSFW

FE4B 5N6M JKYI

F876 F5DR FEDV

FRB5 TN6J MYK7

FO98 H7G4 GTE3