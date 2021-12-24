Garena Free Fire December 24 Redeem Codes: Get free dragon AK skin, FF Diamonds - How to redeem today's codes

After the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020, Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers. It is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 24 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 24, 2021.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 24:

F7UI KMJN HGFY – Free Dragon AK Skin

• F4IJ HGFE RTYU – Free Pet

• F4RT GHML OIYG – Elite Pass And Free Fire up

• F1TR 67UJBVFU – Free Dj Alok Character

• FFGT YU81 KJHG – FF Diamonds

• F5TY HJMK FR54 – Paloma Character

• FT4I KJHG FRFT – Outfit

• F67U JHGF RTYH – Diamond Royale Voucher

• F6YU JMNH GFHF – 50,000 Diamond Codes

• FUIK MNBG FRUJ – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate