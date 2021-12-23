Garena Free Fire December 23 Redeem Codes: Get 80,000 diamond codes - How to redeem today's codes

After the Indian government banned the very popular PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues in September 2020, Garena Free Fire - an adventure-driven battle royale game - has found fancy among the Indian e-gamers. It is available for download on Google Play Store. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire players have their own strategy, including landing positions, acquiring weapons, supplies, and fighting enemies.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 23 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 22, 2021.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 23:

DDHSG83BDGKXUYT > Free Pet

FFGT9HDWMPOKH > Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

FFGLZGFDDQO > Free Fire Diamonds

NH7VCMWKLCSVW > Titian mark gun skins

MJTFA67VCFMHP19 > 80,000 diamond codes

3AAW19NGDDF4UB > free dj alok character

2LKVQWPO6HS9UY > Diamond Royale Voucher

BH77AHAY94BS3NW > Elite Pass and Free Top Up

W3XCLDGA7BAAQE > Paloma Character

3GHSHBVJ6A9Z > Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes

FADH SRFW 6WHS

FYBJ H4NH 78F6

FK6P AHQU HWHQ

FTDM NSAQ 2JVK

FORO 89VC 76W6

FO98 7Y5F DCHJ

F7WA DJYQ QEHE

FWFY TD2E Y3WU

FEQ3 DNA IWKE