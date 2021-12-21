Garena Free Fire December 21 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Christmas rewards, Elite Pass codes - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular mobile game in India and this adventure-driven battle royale game is available for download on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire became popular in the country after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire allows players to form their own strategies in the game and this is also one of the reasons behind the rising popularity of this game.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 21 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 21, 2021.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 21:

DDFRTY1919POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO19POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1919UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP19> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO19UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81919NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes

F87V 6C5D SRFW

FE6G 2F3G 45UT

F57I 7U0O K6PA

F6E4 HR5T NYJN

FDE3 45QH UIO5

F4TF D5S4 A32I

FBNM KSO9 S8I7

F8B7 V6C5 DSWF

FNF7 R56S TR23

FVFG 67R4 YFBR

FE5N RJMT KGIH

FVRB NTYH FGT5

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.